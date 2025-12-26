PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Police are hunting for a man described as “dangerous and highly wanted” in relation to an explosion at the Desa Palma Apartment in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, earlier this week.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad identified the suspect as 62-year-old Yeoh Hock Sun from Kelantan, saying preliminary investigations indicate he acted alone.

Alzafny said initial findings showed the blast involved a Proton Wira, while further investigations led police to a nearby shophouse where 31 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered.

All the devices were destroyed on site by the police bomb disposal unit.

He was quoted as saying that investigations found the explosives were fitted with timers and sensors, and were made using easily obtainable materials such as isopropyl alcohol, sulphur and black carbon, along with hazardous fragments including nails, iron balls and blade pieces.

“Our assessment indicates the suspect has a high level of knowledge in explosive preparation. The blast radius could reach up to 20 metres, with fragments projected as far as 30 metres,” Alzafny said at a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the suspect, who has a prior record involving criminal threats, is believed to have been injured in the initial explosion and is currently in hiding.

Alzafny also reportedly said the suspect has been using various disguises, including hats, face masks and wigs, to evade detection, and has been travelling in vehicles registered under other individuals’ names.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect has a background in chemistry and information technology, and previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

It was previously reported that residents of a condominium block in Nilai were jolted awake by an explosion in the early hours of Dec 22, with several vehicles sustaining damage.