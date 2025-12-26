KAJANG, Dec 26 — Police have taken down the largest international drug syndicate ever uncovered in Malaysia, seizing 6.2 tonnes of narcotics with an estimated street value of RM1.04 billion in a Klang Valley raid last month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the operation codenamed Op Gaharu 2.0 was conducted on December 21 following the arrest of six individuals, including three women, in an earlier phase on December 16.

He said the first raid on December 21 at Taman Industri Selasa Jaya, Seri Kembangan, led to the seizure of 5,983 kg of liquid and 207 kg of white powder, both suspected to be MDMA, a type of methamphetamine.

On the same day, the task force raided a premises in Taman Perindustrian Kepong, confiscating 20 kg of powder suspected to be cocaine and 1.25 kg of white powder believed to be ketamine.

“The total seizure is estimated at 6,212 kg with a street value of RM1.04 billion. The quantity of drugs confiscated is sufficient to potentially harm approximately 20.7 million users,” he said during a press conference at Semenyih police station today.

Hussein said investigations revealed the syndicate brought in chemists and imported precursor chemicals from abroad, utilising local coordinators and members to process the drugs.

He revealed that the syndicate operated from 14 factory units and 10 residential properties, which had been converted into processing labs and storage facilities, all rented for between RM6,000 and RM10,000 per month.

Investigations indicate the syndicate used Malaysia as a processing hub to distribute the drugs to several international destinations, including Hong Kong and Australia.

It is believed to have had over 12 members, including its mastermind, and to have been active since January this year.

“Based on the equipment seized, it is clear this was a large-scale operation. We will seek cooperation from relevant foreign authorities and Interpol to track down and arrest the remaining syndicate members and the mastermind,” he said.

Separately, Hussein added that the syndicate was also found to be conducting online fraud activities, as one of the raided premises in Kajang had been used as a scam call centre.

Fourteen individuals were arrested at the premises, and their case has been handed over to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) for further investigation. — Bernama