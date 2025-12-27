KOTA BHARU, Dec 27 — A boy, 13, is feared to have drowned after going missing while bathing in Sungai Ulu Sat here yesterday afternoon.

Machang Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Alfarra Mohamad Zain said they received a distress call about the incident at 4.33 pm and arrived at the location less than 30 minutes later.

“When we arrived at the scene, we began a search operation for the missing boy with personnel searching at the water’s surface of the river for about one kilometre,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

“Operations were suspended at 7.47 pm and will resume tomorrow around 8 am,” he added.

Machang district police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said that the teenage boy had jumped into Sungai Sawa in Kampung Belukar, yesterday to help save his brother, 15, who had fallen in.

“His brother managed to save himself by hanging on to the side of a wall but the vitim was believed to have been swept away by currents,” he said in a statement today, adding that there has yet been any sign of the victim during the search.

Ahmad Shafiki also urged those with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama