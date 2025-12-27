KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the Federal Government is determined to strengthen and accelerate Sabah’s development agenda following the formation of the new state government.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar stated that these efforts will be realised through strategic investments, an inclusive economy, the enhancement of basic infrastructure, and the creation of quality job opportunities, aligning with the true potential of the “Land Below the Wind.”

“Sabah continues to move forward as a more developed and prosperous state under the MADANI government through the implementation of policies rooted in a commitment to MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) and more effective infrastructure management…

“...as well as the empowerment of core sectors such as energy, tourism, modern agriculture, and the blue economy, alongside stronger guarantees of security and sovereignty,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, all planned initiatives will be carried out with a spirit of togetherness, transparency, and responsibility to ensure that the benefits of development are shared equitably by the people of Sabah, including those in rural and interior areas. — Bernama