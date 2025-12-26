CHUKAI, Dec 26 — SEA Games 2025 women’s scratch event gold medallist, Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir proved that small physical size is not a hindrance to becoming a champion in cycling at the international level.

The 28-year-old lass, nicknamed the “pocket rocket woman”, said she did not give up easily even when facing foreign cyclists who were taller and had bigger build.

“Some said I could not succeed in the sport because of my small physical size, but that assumption never weakened my spirit to continue striving for victory,” she said when met by Bernama at her home in Kampung Banggol Kiri here today.

At the 2025 Sea Games in Thailand, Nur Aisyah also won two silver medals in the women’s road cycling and criterium events.

Recalling her early involvement in cycling, Nur Aisyah said she began dabbling in the sport when she was in Form Three at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Mentok before undergoing training with Chukai Cycling Club.

She said she was later selected to represent Terengganu when she was in Form Four and subsequently participated in several national level tournaments including Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

“From the three Sukma championships I participated in, I managed to win 12 gold medals in various categories,” she said.

Nur Aisyah said she joined the national team in 2019 and gained early exposure by participating in several cycling competitions both domestically and abroad, including the Paris Olympics 2024 in the highway event.

“I am currently training full-time with the national team in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan in preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan next year.

“If possible after this, I want to go further... I want to carry the Jalur Gemilang and make the country’s name known to the whole world,” she said.

In addition, Nur Aisyah said she also idolised the country’s cycling king and queen, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Fatehah Mustapa, who are also from Terengganu, and aspired to achieve the same level of success as them.

She said that the two athletes always gave her guidance and instilled enthusiasm to ensure that she continued to succeed in the sport.

“If they can succeed, why can’t I? I always challenge myself and believe that one day I will also be able to reach a level like them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nur Aisyah said that the strong support from her parents, Mohamad Zubir Sulong, 57, and Rapeah Said, 56, was also the main motivation throughout her involvement in cycling.

“Although I come from a fishing family and live a simple life, I am determined to change my family’s fate for the better through success in this sport that I love,” she said. — Bernama