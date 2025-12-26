KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Professional men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani will undergo training sessions with the national team in preparation for Malaysia Open which will open on January 6.

National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi said the pair will undergo training sessions twice a week to improve the quality of sparring while also benefiting the national men’s doubles and themselves.

“Yesterday, coach Rexy texted me on the independent players joining training, twice in one week. I said yes, please do, it is indeed timely to prepare for Malaysia Open.

“So maybe when the independent players spar on their own, it might be less intensive, so they join here. It’s also all about being together, it’s good,” he told the media after the national team’s training session at Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) today.

Meanwhile, Herry also believes that training sessions with professional pairs and men’s doubles can create healthy competition among players.

“In my opinion, sparring with independents is on the same level because they (the national men’s doubles) are both at the top. So I think that would be better,” he said.

At the same time, Herry said the training period with the professional players for now is still short-term and focused on preparing for the upcoming tournament.

“For the short term, this may be to prepare for the Malaysia Open. But there was no discussion yet about the Thomas Cup, he said. — Bernama