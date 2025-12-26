PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was found guilty by the High Court today of four counts of abuse of power involving nearly RM2.2 billion in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, the Federal Court judge who previously presided over the 1MDB trial at the High Court, delivered his judgment to a packed courtroom after finding that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Under the four charges of abuse of power, Najib is accused of using his three positions — as prime minister, finance minister and chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers — to obtain financial benefits totalling RM2.22 billion for himself.

Sequerah had yet to deliver verdicts on the remaining 21 charges against Najib, relating to the alleged money laundering of the funds through his personal AmIslamic Bank account.

MORE TO COME