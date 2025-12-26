SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Transport Baey Yam Keng has shared a heartwarming Christmas encounter from a recent trip to France, after a stranger went out of her way to return his lost wallet.

In a Facebook post, Baey recounted how he had dropped his wallet while paying at a parking meter, only realising later while waiting for dinner at a nearby restaurant with his family.

“While waiting for our food, a lady walked in and asked me if I am from Singapore, and whether I work in the ministry,” he wrote, adding that he initially thought she might have recognised him from having lived in Singapore.

That turned out to be only partly true. The woman had lived in Singapore about a decade ago, but had identified him after finding his wallet and seeing his name cards inside.

Baey said she had already handed the wallet to a nearby police station but decided to look around the car park to try to locate its owner.

“She must have peeped through the restaurant windows and saw my Singaporean-looking family at the table and tried her luck,” he said.

Calling it “more my lucky day”, Baey added that the woman then offered to walk him to the police station to retrieve the wallet.

Although the station had closed for the day, a police officer reopened the door to assist them.

“He said he even called the number on my name card and left a message (it was past midnight in Singapore then),” Baey wrote, adding that the officer had also tried to reach him via Messenger.

Reflecting on the experience, Baey said acts of kindness while travelling often leave the deepest impression.

“Many thanks to Gabriella and Maxence for making my trip to France so special. And Merry Christmas!” he wrote.