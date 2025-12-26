PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 ― Prosecutors today sought the maximum 20-year jail term against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak after he was found guilty on four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving nearly RM2.2 billion linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib submitted that public interest is the paramount consideration for the court when determining the appropriate sentence for Najib, now a convicted individual.

“The offences involved the misappropriation of public funds, resulting in severe and lasting reputational damage to Malaysia on the international stage.

More critically, Ahmad Akram said, the financial burden continues to be borne by the Malaysian government.

“In light of the foregoing authorities and the overwhelming public interest considerations in the present case, the prosecution respectfully submits that a sentence which places strong emphasis on deterrence is not only justified but necessary,” he said.

Ahmad Akram also said the offences were exceptionally serious, given the scale and impact of the wrongdoing, the accused’s abuse of the highest public offices, and his prior convictions for similar offences.

In light of these factors and the overwhelming public interest considerations, he said the court was fully justified in imposing a sentence at the highest end of the permissible range.

“The magnitude of the losses suffered, the continued financial burden borne by the government, and the severe damage inflicted upon the nation’s reputation demand a sentence that unequivocally reflects society’s condemnation of the offences committed.

“Anything less would fail to uphold public confidence in the administration of justice and would undermine the fundamental principle that no person, regardless of status or position, is above the law,” he said.

On the commencement of sentence, Ahmad Akram said the prosecution was seeking an order that the jail terms for the four abuse of power charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act and the 21 money laundering charges under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act run concurrently.

However, given the distinct and separate nature of the offences, Ahmad Akram said the sentences should run consecutively, meaning they would take effect only after Najib completes his ongoing six-year jail term.

Regarding the fines for the four power abuse charges, Ahmad Akram said the prosecution was seeking RM11,387,888,067.05 — five times the RM2,277,577,613.41 that Najib obtained through abuse of his positions in the government and 1MDB.

“We move this honourable court to impose the maximum twenty years’ imprisonment for each and every count, and fine the accused accordingly,” he said.

During an hour-long mitigation, Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah urged the court to exercise its discretion with mercy and restraint, mindful that his client has already borne substantial punishment.

“Any custodial term imposed be the minimum permitted by law and any fines be imposed in accordance with his present means and personal circumstances,” he said.

He also urged the court to order that any jail sentence imposed run concurrently with his ongoing imprisonment at Kajang Prison.

Najib is currently serving a jail sentence in a separate case involving the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib is now about halfway through his six-year jail term, which will end in August 2028 or August 2029, depending on whether he pays the RM50 million fine imposed in the SRC case.

Muhammad Shafee said the most significant mitigating factor is the complete absence of personal gain as there is no evidence that his client received, solicited, or expected any personal benefit from the impugned decisions.

“In terms of personal gains, he has never taken money.

“The overwhelming portion of the relevant funds was used for political, social and welfare activities under the Barisan Nasional framework,” he said.

He also urged the court to take into account his client’s age and ongoing medical conditions, arguing that prolonged incarceration would be significantly more onerous than it would be for an offender in good health.