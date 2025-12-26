LONDON, Dec 26 — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to ensure there is no repeat of Declan Rice’s controversial red card against Brighton when his Premier League leaders face Brighton at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

The Gunners are just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s men could be one point clear at the top of the table if they see off Nottingham Forest at the City Ground before Arsenal face the Seagulls.

Last season, Rice was sent off after he received a second yellow card for delaying a restart.

Arsenal were leading 1-0 before Rice’s controversial dismissal but ended up dropping two points in a 1-1 draw.

“I remember it very well,” said Arteta as he reflected on the fixture. “I was very pissed off in the manner that we played with 10 men, so hopefully it is going to be very different next time.

“I think the rules are different now. We paid a big price for that rule. And hopefully that stays away and we continue to play with 11 players.”

Rice’s red card was one of six Arsenal received in the Premier League last season but they’ve yet to have a player sent off so far this term.

Kai Havertz could return for Arsenal tomorrow, with the 26-year-old not having featured since the Gunners’ first match of the season following surgery on his right knee.

Havertz returned to training last week and Arteta said he was close to making the squad for their League Cup penalty-shootout triumph over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

“He (Havertz) was quite close and it will be a matter of days,” said Arteta.

“Let’s see how he responds to the next step, but he is a player that we have missed a lot and a player who brings another dimension to the team. I will be very happy to have him back soon.”

Gabriel Martinelli will face a late fitness test after suffering a knee injury against Palace. — AFP