PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — The High Court today described former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as no “country bumpkin,” saying he possessed of superior intelligence, an impeccable family and political pedigree, and extensive experience in both regional and national administration.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, the Federal Court judge who previously presided over the 1MDB trial at the High Court, said any attempt to portray Najib as ignorant of wrongdoing around him would “fail miserably”.

He was reading out his findings ahead of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial decision fixed for hearing earlier.

Sequerah said there were no reports lodged by Najib with law enforcement authorities regarding the embezzlement of 1MDB funds, including claims that the latter’s signature had been on certain forged documents.

“Such an omission can only reasonably be constructed as an act of condonation on the part of the accused who at the material time wielded considerable powers as both Finance Minister, chairman of the board of advisors and prime minister.

“The accused is no country bumpkin but possessed of not only an impeccable family and a political pedigree, but of superior intelligence, given his academic background and his previous experience in politics and in the administration not only regionally but also on a national level.

“Any attempt to paint the accused as an ignoramus or as hopelessly unaware of the misdeeds going around him must therefore fail miserably,” he said.

Sequerah also said Najib took various, at times drastic, actions to protect and consolidate his interests in the former sovereign wealth fund.

These include the disbandment of a special task force — set up to investigate 1MDB and deposits into Najib’s personal account — in July 2015, and the removal of key figures involved in the investigations.

The key figures were former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail and former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Sequerah also said Najib had attempted to persuade then Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz to issue a statement declaring “no wrongdoing” in connection with funds deposited into his accounts.

“All of the above clearly shows the accused have a moment of passing interest in the affairs of 1MDB and serves to highlight the extent of the steps of action that he (Najib) took in order to protect and consolidate that interest.

“All of this evidence when viewed cumulatively forms a continuous and consistent pattern that these were the irresistible conclusion that the accused had taken various forms of action, sometimes drastic, in relation to matters involving 1MDB in which he undoubtedly had interest,” the judge said.

In this case, Najib is alleged to have misused his positions in the government and 1MDB to obtain RM2.22 billion for himself, and to have laundered money by receiving, spending and transferring funds belonging to the company.

Under the four charges of abuse of power, Najib is accused of using his three position — as prime minister, finance minister and chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers — to obtain financial benefits totalling RM2.22 billion for himself.

He also faces 21 charges of allegedly laundering said illicit funds through his personal AmIslamic Bank account.