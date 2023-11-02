KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — National professional mixed doubles shuttlers Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See faced some tense moments en route to checking into the quarter-finals of the KL Masters Malaysia Super 100 2023 here today.

The top seeds huffed and puffed their way to a 28-26, 21-19 win over Hong Kong’s unseeded pair of Lui Chun Wai-Fu Chi Yan in the second round at the Titiwangsa Stadium.

“Quite difficult to read their game as we have never played against them before,” said Peng Soon.

In the quarter-finals, Peng Soon-Yee See will take on eighth-seeded Wu Hsuan-Yi-Yang Chu Yun after the Taiwanese pair disposed of Vietnam’s Van Hai Pham-Van Anh Than 21-14, 22-24, 21-4 in round two.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Choong Hon Jian-Go Pei Kee also checked into the last eight after downing Taiwan’s Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin-Hui 21-17, 21-12.

A delighted Pei Kee hopes that they can keep up their winning run when they face Thailand’s Tanupat Viriyangkura-Alisa Sapniti for a place in the semi-finals.

Tanupat-Alisa advanced to the last eight after defeating Malaysia’s Juan Jeremy Zhen Liang-Yap Ling 21-16, 21-12 in the second round.

Pei Kee also hopes that they can climb up eight rungs to reach number 60 in the world ranking by the end of this year.

National women’s singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching was a picture of dejection after being shown the exit by Taiwan’s Lee Yu-Hsuan, who won 21-13, 11-21, 21-13.

“I lost because I couldn’t control my emotions, like in the first game I was rushing to collect points. In the second game, I managed to control my emotions... but in the third game I committed many unforced errors as I was too focused on winning,” she said. — Bernama