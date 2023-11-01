KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — National men’s singles player, Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin and women’s singles shuttler, K. Letshanaa, are determined not to let the opportunity of playing on home turf go to waste as they aim for a podium finish in the inaugural KL (Kuala Lumpur) Masters Malaysia Super 100 2023.

The unseeded Aidil Sholeh, who created an upset over fourth seed from Taiwan, Huang Yu Kai, 21-15, 21-12 today, is now raring to achieve his second podium finish of the year in this tournament held at Titiwangsa Stadium, here.

“Of course (to get podium finish). I also happy to get a good result as it increases my confidence for the next game.

“As for me. today’s gameplan was not too difficult and the way the opponent played was like neither here no there. I myself didn’t think too much and just went all out,” he told reporters at the mixed zone, here.

The 23-year-old will face Cho Geonyeop next after the South Korean shuttler denied an all-Malaysian affair in the third round by defeating Ong Ken Yon, 21-9, 16-21, 21-12.

Last month, the world number 88 player claimed his first title of the year by triumphing over Japanese shuttler Keita Makino, 21-14, 21-6, at the Indonesia International Challenge 2023 in Surabaya.

Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Letshanaa shared her optimism following a convincing opening round victory against Egyptian Nour Ahmed Youssri, 21-7, 21-13 in just 23 minutes.

“Yes, it will be great (podium finish). I really hope for the best in the tournament,” she said.

However, the current world number 58 said she still needs to be more patient in finding the right time to steal points from her opponent in the next round.

“I cannot be too rush to kill the opponent as that might allow me to do unforced errors and eventually reduce my confidence,” she said.

The 20-year-old player will determine a quarter final slot tomorrow against Hung Yi-Ting after the Taiwanese ousted Doha Hany from Egypt, 21-11, 21-10. — Bernama