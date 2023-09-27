HANGZHOU, Sept 27 — Malaysia won their first gold in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games through Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif in the women’s ILCA 6 sailing event on the fourth day of medal competition today.

After a pulsating wait, the 25-year-old athlete from Pasir Gudang confirmed her top spot in the competition which was held in challenging sea conditions at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, more than 170km from here.

Nur Shazrin, who was in the top position with 25 penalty points after 11 races as of day five of competition yesterday, was installed as the winner after the final race today was cancelled due to a lack of winds to conduct the event at Dongqian Lake.

She had won bronze at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

The Asian Games victory has also secured Nur Shazrin a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Hong Kong’s Stephanie Norton (37 points) took silver while Singapore’s Victoria Jing Hua Chan (38 points) won bronze.

Yesterday, Asnawi Iqbal Adam clinched Malaysia’s first medal when he won bronze in men’s ILCA 4 while Tengku Nurani Ezaty Tengku Khairudeen also won bronze in women’s Windsurfing RSX.— Bernama