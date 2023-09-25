BALING, Sept 25 — A van carrying the three Giant Cycling Team riders was involved in an accident during Stage Three of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) from Jeli, Kelantan to Baling, Kedah today.

LTdL chief operating officer Emir Abdul Jalal said the van ferrying the China-based team was reported to have overturned at the neutral starting zone in front of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) in Jeli at about 10am.

“Three of the team’s riders, Lin Chuanyang, Wang Zichen and Huang Junlei, were in the van when it happened.

“They failed to make the start line (in front of UMK) on time and, as such, were not allowed to compete. However, no one was seriously injured,” he said when contacted.

Giant Cycling Team is banking on four riders in the 2023 LTdL, with their fourth rider, Deng Penghai managing to arrive on time to start Stage Three.

Meanwhile, LTdL Organising Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said all three riders and the van driver were taken to the Jeli Hospital.

“The driver and riders did not suffer any serious injuries. All of them are fine and on their way back to the team hotel to prepare for the next stage to Butterworth.

“A police report has been lodged at the Jeli District Police Headquarters. The incident occurred when the van was travelling from the start line for Stage Three when it skidded and turned turtle,” he told a media conference here today.

Meanwhile, Giant Cycling Team manager Guo Qiang Song said his team has decided to continue to race in the remaining five stages.

The 2023 LTdL has completed three out of the eight stages, covering a distance of 556.7 kilometres (km).

Tomorrow’s 140.2km Stage Four, from Bukit Mertajam to Meru Raya, will see the riders having to deal with three sprint zones in Bagan Serai, Talang and Sungai Siput and a category three climb in Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama