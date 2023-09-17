BARCELONA, Sept 17 — Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon and needs surgery, the Spanish side said Sunday, leaving him sidelined for several months.

The France international was substituted after sustaining the injury in the club’s heavy 3-0 defeat by Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday in La Liga.

“A lot of strength to you Thom, we wish you a quick recovery,” said Atletico in a statement, without specifying his expected recovery time.

Lemar, 27, is set to miss the majority of the season, with six months a typical absence length after this type of injury.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone’s options are further limited ahead of their Champions League campaign, starting Tuesday at Lazio.

The Rojiblancos have various other injury problems at the moment, including Memphis Depay, Koke, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo de Paul and Caglar Soyuncu. — AFP