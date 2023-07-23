KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Up-and-coming national woman golfer Jocelyn Chee Yi Min has a dream — to make her Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles (LA) Games in California, the United States.

Why LA?

“Playing in the Olympics is my goal and California is very close to my heart since I completed my college there,” said the 23-year-old Kedahan, who completed her Masters in Information Technology Management at the California Baptist University (CBU) last year.

Jocelyn, who started playing golf competitively at the age of 12 and who represented CBU in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), only turned pro in February.

And it took her just eight tournaments to clinch her first title as she emerged victorious in the Vios Cup at the Templer Park Country Club last month.

Jocelyn, who will compete in the Supra Cup at the Mines Resort & Golf Club from July 25-27, intends to keep the momentum going and earn her ticket to compete in major professional Tours.

“I will try to win a few more (tournaments) to finish strongly overall. Hopefully, that will kick-start my new season next year as well. Now, I am playing in Thailand. Next year, I plan to play in Taiwan, China and the Q-School (qualifying for professional tours).

“Then, (I will) slowly figure out how to get myself back to the US. One of my goals is to play in the US, be it on the Epson Tour or the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour,” she said at the Supra Cup Pro-Am session today.

Meanwhile, the Supra Cup will see the Green brothers — Gavin and Galvin — fighting it out for the title as this will be the first time that Gavin will play in the Toyota Tour.

Galvin, a regular on the Tour and ranked sixth on the leaderboard having pocketed RM31,404 from four events, is ready to take on not just his older brother and Olympian Gavin, but also the other challengers.

“We’ve always wanted (to play together) since young and there’s (now) an opportunity to do it. It’ll be fun and, hopefully, we’ll get to do it more,” he said. — Bernama