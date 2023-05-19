NILAI, May 19 ― National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is optimistic that the national track cycling team will not face any problem in contributing many gold medals if the sport is contested at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games.

The 35-year-old rider said the track cycling event could be a gold mine for the national contingent at the biennial games as most of the young athletes in the sport are now at the Asian Games level.

“I think the national squad can reap the gold because our riders have performed well so far in the sprint event.

“Our junior riders are already at the level of the Asian Games, the only thing that needs to be improved is the endurance event because our programme is on and off,” he told reporters after winning the 2023 National Track Cycling Championship in the men's keirin event at the National Velodrome, here, yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on the performance and ability of the national track cycling youth squad should the track cycling event be featured at the Thailand SEA Games.

Azizulhasni, who is nicknamed “The Pocket Rocketman”, however said that the national cycling squad must not delay and must prepare thoroughly in an effort to realise the dream of contributing many gold medals.

The 2023 edition of the Cambodia SEA Games was a debacle for Malaysia after putting up their worst performance in the history of the championship in the seventh place and failed to achieve the target of 40 gold medals.

Malaysia was only able to collect 34 gold, 45 silver and 97 bronze. ― Bernama