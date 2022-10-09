KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Malaysian tower runner Soh Wai Ching bagged his fourth consecutive title in the United States (US) in nine days after winning the Tunnel to Towers tower climb in Tampa, Florida, yesterday.

The 28-year-old took just 3 minutes and 47 seconds (s) to set a new course record and erase the previous mark of 4:12s set by Troy Alston en route to climbing up the 39 floors (861 steps).

Wai Ching was thrilled to bits after achieving his goal of winning the last of his four US tower runs with flying colours.

“So happy to win all the competitions. I would like to thank my sponsors for supporting me in these four competitions in nine days! It was a really tough journey and lots of flights in between and travelling alone to do all of it,” he said in a statement today.

Wai Ching had earlier won the US Bank Tower in Los Angeles on Sept 30, followed by Seattle’s Space Needle Tower on Oct 2 before successfully defending his Empire State Building Run-Up title in New York on Thursday (Oct 6). — Bernama