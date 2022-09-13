The 30-year-old has raced for the team firstly in Moto2 from 2012 and then moved up to the premier class in 2018 recording six top-five placings. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 13 — Japanese MotoGP rider Takaaki Nakagami has extended his contract with Honda-LCR for a year until the end of 2023, the Japanese team announced today.

The 30-year-old has raced for the team firstly in Moto2 from 2012 and then moved up to the premier class in 2018 recording six top-five placings.

“We are very pleased with this announcement,” said Honda team manager Lucio Cecchinello.

“Since 2020 Taka has proved to be a very fast rider able to fight for podium positions and this year he has consistently fought to finish as the top Honda rider.

“I trust in his potential and thanks to his six years of experience he will definitely help the LCR Honda Team to improve our bike package and to close the gap with our competitors.”

Nakagami — who lies a lowly 16th in the championship with just 46 points — will be paired with Spaniard Alex Rins, whose present team Suzuki are pulling out of MotoGP at the end of the season.

Rins’s team-mate, 2020 world champion Joan Mir, will ride for Honda’s principal team alongside six-time champion Marc Marquez.

“I am very happy to be able to continue racing in MotoGP in 2023 with LCR Honda.” said Nakagami.

“I am looking forward to the next season and I will give it everything to achieve the best results with the team.

“Meanwhile, for the rest of this season, I will continue to work hard to improve my performance.” — AFP