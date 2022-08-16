The MFL said an application to use the National Stadium as the venue for the FA Cup final was approved by the Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) after officials from the MFL, TFC and JDT inspected the field and facilities today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The National Stadium in Bukit Jalil has been chosen as the venue for the FA Cup final featuring Terengganu FC (TFC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on September 10, said a statement from the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

The MFL said an application to use the National Stadium as the venue for the FA Cup final was approved by the Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM) after officials from the MFL, TFC and JDT inspected the field and facilities today.

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said a meeting was held between the MFL and PSM before the application was forwarded.

“Among the elements that MFL focused on was the condition of the field and PSM has assured us that the field will be in the best condition on match day. Currently the National Stadium is the only venue that has an 80,000 capacity.

“A stadium that can accommodate 80,000 is important because the demand from fans for the final is expected to be high,” he said.

Meanwhile, PSM chief executive officer Mohd Faidz Sanusi in a statement welcomed MFL’s decision to pick the National Stadium as the venue for the FA Cup final.

“We will take every necessary step to ensure the hosting of the FA Cup final progress smoothly. We will also make sure all the facilities are in the best condition. The National Stadium has not been used for any major events since hosting the Asian Qualifiers in June,” said Mohd Faidz in the statement.

The FA Cup final was initially scheduled on August 27, but due to JDT’s involvement in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, the date was changed.

This will be the first FA Cup final after the Covid-19 pandemic since the 2020 FA Cup was cancelled and the 2021 FA Cup competition was not held.

Kedah lifted the 2019 FA Cup. — Bernama