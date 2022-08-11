Damsgaard joined Sampdoria two years ago, making 49 appearances and registering two goals and four assists in all competitions. — Picture via Facebook

LONDON, Aug 11 — Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year contract from Serie A side Sampdoria, both clubs said on Wednesday without disclosing the fee.

The 22-year-old joined the Genoa-based club two years ago, making 49 appearances and registering two goals and four assists in all competitions. He missed a large part of last season through injury.

“Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further,” manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford host Manchester United on Saturday in their second Premier League match of the season after a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week. — Reuters