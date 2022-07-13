Lewis-Potter agreed a six-year contract with Brentford, who have the option of a further 12-month extension. — Picture via Facebook

LONDON, July 13 — Brentford announced on Tuesday they had signed England Under-21 forward Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull for a club record fee of £20 million (RM105.5 million).

Lewis-Potter agreed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, who have the option of a further 12-month extension.

Brentford are believed to have paid the Championship team an initial £16 million for the 21-year-old, whose price tag could rise to £20 million with add-ons.

Lewis-Potter is set to join up with the rest of the Brentford squad at their pre-season training camp in Germany.

“I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“He had a very good season last year. He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team that were fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.

“He has a very good mentality and fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further.” — AFP