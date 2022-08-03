Paralympic gold medallist Datuk Abdul Latif Romly got the ball rolling for Malaysia today when he won the men’s long jump F20 (intellectual impairment) event. — Bernama pic

SOLO (Indonesia), Aug 3 — After setting the bar so high with a 10-gold haul yesterday, Malaysia expectedly ended their gold chase at the 11th Asean Para Games (APG) today with just three.

But the national para athletes deserve high praise for going all out to rake in seven more silvers and a bronze on Day Three of the APG, with all the medals still coming from athletics and swimming.

Two-time world champion and Paralympic gold medallist Datuk Abdul Latif Romly got the ball rolling for Malaysia today when he won the men’s long jump F20 (intellectual impairment) event, with teammate Zulkifly Abdullah settling for silver.

Athletics presented Malaysia with the second gold, courtesy of Mohamad Saifuddin Ishak in the men’s long jump T11/12 (vision impairment) category. The event was held yesterday but the official medal presentation ceremony was held today.

The national track and field camp also contributed silver medals through Muhamad Ashraf Mohamad Mohamad Haisham in men’s 5000m T46 (physical impairment), Muhamad Nurdin Ibrahim in men’s 1500m T20 (intellectual impairment), Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi in men’s 200m T36/37 (cerebral palsy) and Nur Alia Ardiela Natasya Ibrahim in women’s long jump T20.

Muhammad Faiz Haizat Rosdi delivered the country’s sole bronze medal so far when he finished third in the men’s 1500m T37/38 category.

In the pool action, Mohd Adib Iqbal Abdullah set a new Games record en route to bagging the gold medal in the men’s 50m breaststroke SB14 (intellectual impairment) while two more silvers medals were chipped in by Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 (physical impairment) and Muhammad Imaan Aiman Muhammad Redzuan in the men’s (100m backstroke S14(intellectual impairment) categories.

Tomorrow, three Malaysians will be in action in the athletics finals at the Manahan Stadium while four swimmers will be vying for medals at the Jatidiri Aquatics Centre in Semarang.

Malaysian recurve archers will also be vying for the bronze medals through S. Suresh in men’s individual and Suresh-Nurfaizal Hamzah in men’s team. Overall, Malaysia have so far bagged 13 golds, 10 silvers and one bronze.

Meanwhile, the APG looks to have run into some problems with its results system, especially at the athletics venue, thus, delaying the confirmation of official results. — Bernama