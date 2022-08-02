S. Suresh in the men’s recurve event at the Asean Para Games at Lapangan Kota Barat in Solo, Indonesia, July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

SOLO, Aug 2 — Malaysian archers have a chance of winning as many as three golds after checking into three finals in the compound event of the Asean Para Games (APG) at the Lapangan Kota Barat here today.

G. Daneshen, 25, was on fire to hit the bull’s eye to book gold medal playoffs in the men’s individual, men’s doubles and mixed team events.

The Kulim-born archer started his knockout round in the individual event by ousting Myanmar’s Zaw Min Htwe 134-127 in the 1/8 round, before eliminating Muhamad Ali of Indonesia with a 139-138 score in the quarter-finals.

He later disposed of Comsan Singpirom of Thailand 140-132 in the semi-finals to earn the right to play another Thai, Sakon Inkaew, in the final on Thursday.

Comsan earlier defeated another Malaysian, Wiro Julin, 138-136 in the quarter-finals.

Daneshen later paired up with Nor Jannaton Abdul Jalil in the mixed team to defeat Myanmar’s Sein Phawt-Zaw Min Htwe 147-116 and Indonesians Irma Yunita-Ken Swagumilang 144-141 to set up a clash against Praphaporn Homjanthuek-Comsan in the final on Friday.

In the last event of the day, Daneshen-Wiro, who received a bye in the quarter-finals, edged Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang-Muhamad Ali 149-147 to set up a match against Angelo Manangdang-Marzel Burgos of the Philippines.

“I was nervous at first but gained my confidence to keep the winning momentum and focus to enter the finals in all three events. I hope to do well in all the finals to bring glory for the country,” he told Bernama.

National coach Marzuki Zakaria said it was a good beginning for his charges, who were mostly making their APG debuts, but he warned them to be wary of the challenges in the finals.

“Their performances were quite encouraging despite the stiff competition. In archery, even a small mistake can lead to defeat. Our athletes were quite consistent this time, and it is hoped they can keep it up until the finals,” he said.

He also hoped his charges would do well in tomorrow’s recurve bronze medal playoff of the men’s individual (S. Suresh) and team (Suresh-Nurfaizal Hamzah). — Bernama