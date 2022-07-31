BIRMINGHAM, July 31 — Malaysia did not have to wait long to strike gold when they finally hit jackpot on day three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in weightlifting, with cycling chipping in with a bronze for good measure today.

The day, however, belonged to weightlifters Mohamad Aniq Kasdan and Muhamad Aznil Bidin, who produced sensational lifts to walk away with a gold medal each at the National Exhibition Centre here.

Mohamad Aniq delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal at this edition of the quadriennial Games when he came out tops in the men’s 55-kilogramme (kg) category with a total lift of 249kg.

About two hours later, Muhamad Aznil ensured that the national anthem, Negaraku, reverberated around the centre when he lifted a combined total of 285kg in the men’s 61kg category to defend the gold he won in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia.

Amazingly, both of them set new Games records en route to victory.

National track cycling ace Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom then did his part by contributing a bronze medal in the men’s keirin event at the Lee Valley VeloPark, London.

The national weightlifting squad can add to their medal collection on the fourth day (July 31) when Muhammad Erry Hidayat competes in the 73kg category.

Muhammad Erry, who is the son of former national weightlifting ace Hidayat Hamidon, had booked an automatic slot to Birmingham after winning silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Attention will also be on the national women’s table tennis team, who produced a sensational upset over defending champions India in the last eight, when they take on Wales in the semi-finals on July 31. — Bernama