BIRMINGHAM, July 30 — Mohamad Aniq was thankful over his win and said it was a good start for his weightlifting career.

“I want to dedicate my gold to Malaysia and my family. Thank you to all Malaysians who have always supported my career,” he said.

He also shared what his parents always told him during competitions, saying that they reminded him to pray if he got nervous and to remember Allah as He was the source of strength to everyone.

Malaysia will also stand a chance of adding another gold in weightlifting today when Muhamad Aznil Bidin steps up to defend his title in the men’s 61 kg category today. — Bernama