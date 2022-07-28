Richards joined Bayern from FC Dallas in 2018 and had been on loan at Hoffenheim since February 2021. — Picture via Facebook

LONDON, July 28 — Crystal Palace have signed Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old United States centre-back joined Bayern from FC Dallas in 2018 and had been on loan at Hoffenheim since February 2021.

“I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching (Wilfried) Zaha, so it’ll be cool to spend some time on the field with them (the players) and be a part of this historic club,” Richards told the website of London club Palace.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: “Chris is a hugely talented young player, and he brings a lot of experience at a high level for his age, as well being an established international for the USA national side.” — AFP