KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Former Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general, Datuk Sieh Kok Chi passed away last Saturday.

The long-serving OCM secretary general was 83.

According to the death announcement shared by the late Kok Chi’s siblings today, the wake will be held for two days from tomorrow until Thursday at Nirvana Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

“The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am. The cortege will leave for cremation at the Nirvana Crematorium Shah Alam,” it said.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria described Kok Chi’s passing as a great loss to the sporting fraternity as well as the Olympic movement in Malaysia, but added his spirit and immense drive to the cause will continue to inspire them for a lifetime.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our long-serving former secretary-general, Datuk Sieh Kok Chi.

“On behalf of the OCM, we wish to express our deepest condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Norza said Kok Chi was known by many as one of the individuals responsible for the prospering of the OCM, being there from its early years to the institution that stands strong today.

He said Kok Chi was driven throughout his professional life for the well-being and development of the OCM since 1974, where he had served in various committees and task forces within the OCM before being elected as honorary secretary in 1992.

“I am honoured to have personally inducted Datuk Sieh Kok Chi into the OCM Hall of Fame during the 26th OCM Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Wednesday, 19th December 2019,” he added.

Kok Chi had left behind incredible legacies, including the establishment of OCM’s administrative structure, the OCM Annual Dinner and Awards Night, the Olympian of the Year Awards, the OCM Hall of Fame, the OCM Trust Fund, the “B Category” Funding & Reimbursement Policy for the participation in multi-sport games.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu described the late Kok Chi as irreplaceable and a great loss for the country.

“Throughout Datuk Sieh’s life, he has played a huge role in the development of national sports. He also received the Sports Figure Award 2019/2020 in conjunction with the National Sports Awards Ceremony in March,” he said on Twitter.

Ahmad Faizal also hoped Kok Chi’s family will be patient and strong in this difficult time. — Bernama