KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysia will announce a new gold medal target for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (July 19), said deputy chef de mission Gerard Monteiro.

He said the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and National Sports Council (NSC) would hold a meeting tomorrow to decide on the new medal target for the national contingent.

“The decision lies with the OCM and NSC. They will discuss the new target tomorrow, (and) announce it at the Jalur Gemilang handing over ceremony,” he said after visiting the table-tennis training centre at the NSC here today.

Gerard said the national diving and badminton teams had recorded commendable achievements in their recent outings.

“Previously, the national divers recorded good results in the world championships while national women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah also did well at the Malaysia Masters. So, these have given us new hope with regard to achieving our medal target,” he said.

The OCM had previously targeted seven gold medals, two from badminton and one each from rhythmic gymnastics, lawn bowls, weightlifting, squash and powerlifting at the July 28-August 8 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The medal target, however, has to be reviewed following the withdrawal of national men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and national women’s squash ace S. Sivasangari, who has had to pull out after being involved in an accident. — Bernama