KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A moment of inspired play by Argentine striker Fernando Forestieri once again helped Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) edge hosts Sabah FC 2-1 in their league match tonight.

Forestieri emerged as the team’s saviour in a heated contest at Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu when he snatched victory through an injury time free kick to beat former national goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

It was the 32-year-old’s second goal of the match, after he slotted in a cross from teammate Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi to equalise for his team in the 26th minute after Sabah had taken the lead through Park Tae-su in the 19th minute.

JDT is now in a commanding position on top of the league with 26 points from 10 matches, while Sabah remains second having played 11 matches and Negri Sembilan lies in third place with 20 points after 12 matches.

Meanwhile Terengganu FC (TFC) secured their second consecutive win when they took down last season’s runners-up Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC 2-1 at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

TFC Liberian import striker, Kpah Sherman scored in the 13th minute, followed by teammate Manuel Ott, whose blistering shot from outside the penalty box found the net in the 56th minute. Kedah managed to score a consolation goal in the 91st minute through substitute Azzamuddin Akil.

The win means TFC has replaced Kedah in fourth place with 16 points. — Bernama