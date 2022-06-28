KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Eight-time consecutive Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) strengthened their lead on top of the Super League after beating Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 4-0 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tonight.

The Southern Tigers attacked from the opening whistle, which resulted in their first goal from Brazillian import player Bergson da Silva in the 23rd minute.

Three minutes later, JDT extended their lead through a freekick by Fernando Martin Forestieri to end the first half 2-0.

Bergson found the net again in the 65th minute, while Forestieri piled on the hurt by getting his second personal goal of the match in the 85th minute, and the result was 4-0 when the final whistle blew.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC failed to capitalise on their home ground advantage as they managed only a 1-1 draw against Sabah FC at Petaling Jaya City Stadium.

The Red Giants started well, scoring in the third minute through Brazilian sensation Herlison Caion, courtesy of a cross from young Mukhari Ajmal Mahadi.

Sabah managed to equalise in the second half though, when winger Saddil Ramdani eluded the Selangor defence to send the ball careening into goal in the 53rd minute.

Tonight’s result means JDT remains at the top with 22 points after eight matches, followed by Sabah with 19 points from nine matches, while Selangor (12 points) and PJ City (9) lie in sixth and ninth place respectively. — Bernama