LONDON, July 13 — Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of defender Nathan Collins from Championship side Burnley on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Wolves paid a transfer fee in the region of £20.5 million (RM108.1 million) for the Ireland international, according to British media reports.

“The central defender has agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become Bruno Lage’s first new signing of the summer,” Wolves said in a statement.

Collins will join his team mates for their pre-season training camp in Alicante, Spain.

The 21-year-old moves to Wolves after one season at Turf Moor, during which he made 19 league appearances as Burnley were relegated to the second tier.

“We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted,” said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars. “He’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley.” Wolves, who finished 10th last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Leeds United on Aug. 6. — Reuters