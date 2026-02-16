PETALING JAYA, Feb 16 — The Defence Ministry is in discussions with the Finance Ministry (MoF) regarding the status of previously frozen procurement funds for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the discussions are aimed at ensuring that critical matters receive immediate attention so that MAF operations and readiness are not affected.

“So, we (Defence Ministry) are currently engaging with the Ministry of Finance on this issue.

“Nevertheless, I give my assurance that operations are running smoothly and effectively, and that the readiness of the MAF continues to be maintained,” he told reporters after the launch of the Rapid Rail Squadron 50 of the Railway Specialist Regiment, Royal Engineer Regiment of the Territorial Army at Menara Prasarana here today.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman, Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman, Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris, and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Group President and Chief Executive Officer Lieutenant Colonel Amir Hamdan.

On January 16, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim directed that all MAF and Royal Malaysia Police procurement decisions linked to corruption issues be temporarily frozen until procurement processes are fully complied with.

The freeze followed controversies involving the MAF related to corruption and abuse of power allegations implicating several former top military leaders.

In this regard, Mohamed Khaled said the ministry would also examine the details of the implementation in line with the prevailing governance framework, financial regulations and legal provisions. — Bernama