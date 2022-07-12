National men’s doubles Ong Yew Sin (left) and Teo Ee Yi take on Taiwanese men’s doubles players Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin at the second round match of the 2022 Malaysia Open Badminton Championships at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 12 — Two Malaysian men’s doubles independent pairs cruised into the second round of the Singapore Open 2022 badminton championships today.

World Championships bronze medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are also the fifth seeds, needed just 29 minutes to dispose of Thailand’s world number 20 combination of Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-14, 21-14 in the first round at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today.

World number 34 Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen had it even easier, taking just 20 minutes to oust India’s Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith Jr 21-12, 21-10.

In the second round, Yew Sin-Ee Yi will meet either Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han or Ireland’s Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds while V Shem-Juan Shen will take on the winners of the clash between Indonesians Sabar Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani and Singaporeans Andy Kwek-Jason Wong.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles independent shuttlers Cheam June Wei and Soong Joo Ven were sent packing in the qualifying rounds.

June Wei, who beat India’s Chirag Sen 21-14, 21-14 in his opening qualifier, went down fighting 29-27, 19-21, 21-23 to Singapore’s Jason Teh in the second qualifying match.

Joo Ven, meanwhile, bit the dust after going down 15-21, 11-21 to Max Weisskirchen of Germany in the first qualifying match.

Other Malaysian results:

Men’s doubles (Qualifying round):

Yee Jun Chang-Roy King Yap lost to Andy Kwek-Jason Wong (Singapore) 22-24, 21-12, 19-21

Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Ci lost to Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang (China) 21-19, 14-21, 19-21

Chia Weijie-Low Hang Yee bt Chang Ko-Chi-Po Li-Wei (Taiwan) 21-18, 21-23, 21-16

Mixed doubles (Qualifying round):

Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien bt Joshua Magee-Moya Ryan (Ireland) 21-11, 21-16

Men’s doubles (First round):

Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn-Lim Khim Wah lost to He Ji Ting-Zhou Hao Dong (China) 9-21, 10-21

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin bt Hiroki Okamura-Masayuki Onodera (Japan) 21-19, 21-6

Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong lost to Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin (Indonesia) 18-21, 14-21 — Bernama