Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 — Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their tempestuous Wimbledon clash.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a US$10,000 (RM44,070) sanction while the Australian was fined US$4,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios won Saturday's stormy third-round clash, following which the pair exchanged insults in their post-match press conferences.

Kyrgios was also fined US$10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round match. — AFP