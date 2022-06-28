Malaysian mixed doubles players Goh Soon Huat (back) and Lai Shevon Jemie take on Malaysian mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in the qualifying round of the Petronas Malaysian Open 2022 at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 28, 2022. Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie won 21-18, 19-21 and 21-18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Partly happy. Partly sad.

Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles duo of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie may have survived the first test in the 2022 Malaysia Open badminton championships but they still feel “gutted” over their achievement today.

This is because the unseeded Soon Huat-Shevon had no choice but to stun their training buddies, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, seeded seventh, in the tournament held at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

As Soon Huat-Shevon were on the brink of losing the first game after trailing 11-18, the world number 14 pair somehow managed to stage a comeback and win 21-18.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, ranked ninth in the world, however, recovered with a 21-19 win in the second game, before Soon Huat-Shevon secured their second-round ticket with a 21-18 victory in the decider.

Shevon admitted that they were unhappy with the opening round draw which pitted them against Kian Meng-Pei Jing.

“I wish to see more Malaysian representatives in the next round but we had to accept the draw. Our aim now is to ensure Malaysia’s flag flies high in the tournament by stepping onto the podium later,” she told reporters at the mixed zone after the match.

Shevon said she had difficulty controlling the shuttle due to a strong draft especially in the first game, but was relieved to see Soon Huat coming to the rescue with a valiant performance.

Shevon admitted that they were still not fully fit after recovering from food poisoning in the Indonesia Masters recently but were glad to clear their first hurdle.

Meanwhile, Kian Meng said they were unlucky to lose the match today while Pei Jing vowed to make amends in the Malaysia Masters next week.

In the men’s doubles, young Malaysian pair Chang Yee Jun-Yap Roy King put up a commendable display against Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi despite losing 14-21, 18-21 to the Chinese pair.

Roy King said their inexperience proved costly for them and hoped to come back stronger in the future. — Bernama