Malaysian deputy chef-de-mission to the Games Gerard Monteiro speaks to the media after meeting with the squash camp at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur, June 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — National women’s squash players S Sivasangari and Rachel Arnold are the country’s hopes of bringing home the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.

Malaysian deputy chef-de-mission (CDM) to the Games Gerard Monteiro believes the success of the two players in winning bronze medals at the Women’s Doubles World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, last April, can help them achieve glorious success in Birmingham.

“Even though they lost narrowly in the semi-final to the England representatives, I hope this time they can turn the tables and aim to get the gold medal.

“All of our players are ready to gear up and train hard, (the) target (is) one gold medal for squash, hopefully from the women’s doubles or even the mixed doubles,” he said during his visit and meeting with the squash camp at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre here, today.

Rachel-Sivangasari lost 1-2 to England’s Sarah Jane Perry-Alison Waters 9-11, 11-6, 3-11 in the semi-final of the world double’s meet.

Monteiro also observed the national gymnastics team making final preparations ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) honorary secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril said the artistic gymnastics team planned to attend a camp in Japan before heading for Birmingham.

“We are still waiting for confirmation and the location has not been determined by the Japanese Federation, and they will decide in two weeks.

“Yes, it is a last-minute plan, but if you have the opportunity to go to this camp, it will be a good exposure before the Commonwealth Games,” she said. — Bernama