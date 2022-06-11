Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes a free-throw against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden June 10, 2022. ― David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

BOSTON, June 11 ― Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 yesterday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2.

Curry, who was questionable to even play in the game after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, carried his squad to the gritty road win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

“We knew how big this game was,” Curry said.

“I just thank God that I avoided significant injury. For us to come out and do what we did and go home? That five-and-a-half hour flight home just got a little bit better.”

Curry put the game on ice with his eighth three pointer of the game, which gave the Warriors a six-point cushion with less than two minutes to go in the back-and-forth contest.

Andrew Wiggins provided crucial support for Curry, scoring 17 points and grabbing up a career-high 16 rebounds while playing excellent defence.

Game Five is on Monday in San Francisco. ― Reuters