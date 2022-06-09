Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden, Boston June 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

BOSTON, June 9 — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

With Brown scoring 17 points in the first quarter, the Celtics shot 57 per cent from the floor in the first half to go into the halftime break up by 12.

The Warriors came out firing in the third quarter and briefly took the lead on a three-pointer by Stephen Curry, who had a game high 31 points.

But the Celtics used their superior size to dominate the glass while their smothering defense led to 16 Golden State turnovers.

The Celtics are now two wins away from a record 18th NBA Championship, with Game Four set for Friday in Boston. — Reuters