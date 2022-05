PARIS, May 28, 2022 — Chinese 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen cruised into the last 16 on her French Open debut today as Alize Cornet retired while trailing 6-0, 3-0.

Zheng, ranked 74, will look to end world number one Iga Swiatek's 31-match winning run when the pair meet for a place in the quarter-finals. — AFP pic