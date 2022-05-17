SEA Games: Malaysia advances to men’s badminton team semi-finals after 3-1 win over hosts Vietnam

HANOI, May 16 — Malaysia rose from behind to beat hosts Vietnam 3-1 and qualified for the semi-final stage of the men’s team event at the 31st South East Asian (SEA) Games at Bac Giang Gymnasium here today.

The national junior team was trailing behind after experienced Vietnamese shuttler Vietnam Nguyen Tien Minh beat Jacky Kok Jing Hong 21-14, 24-26, 21-7 in the first singles.

Malaysia managed to make it 1-1 when first doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun set aside their challengers Do Tuan Duc-Pham Hong Nam 21-8, 20-22, 21-18.

Lee Shun Yang then beat Le Duc Phat 21-19, 27-25 in the second singles before second national pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri booked Malaysia’s spot in the semis by defeating Nguyen Dinh Hoang-Tran Dinh Manh 15-21, 21-12, 22-20.

Malaysia will take on Singapore in the semi-finals tomorrow afternoon. Singapore booked its semi-final slot after downing Laos 3-0.

Meanwhile, the women’s national junior team fell in the quarterfinals in a shocking 1-3 loss to Vietnam.

First singles player Siti Nurshuhaini Azman lost 9-21, 8-21 to Nguyen Thuy Linh, while Vu Thi Trang put the hosts in a comfortable 2-0 position by beating Siti Zulaikha Azmi 21-9, 21-7.

National first doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Yap Ling won Malaysia’s first point by beating Dinh Thi Phuong Hong-Do Thi Hoai 12-21, 21-15, 21-16.

However, third singles player Ong Xin Yee succumbed to pressure and lost 13-21, 15-21 to Vu Thi Anh Thu, ending the country’s challenge in that event. — Bernama