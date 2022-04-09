Late Lewandowski penalty saves below-par Bayern Munich

BERLIN, April 9 — A late Robert Lewandowski penalty spared Bayern Munich after a below-par performance in their 1-0 home win over Augsburg today, three days before a crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal.
Bayern struggled at the Allianz Arena until a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford resulted in the penalty which Lewandowski tucked away eight minutes from time.
Bayern host Villarreal on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final, second leg having lost the first match 1-0 away last Wednesday. — AFP