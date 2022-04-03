Malaysian Football League: No more postponements allowed for teams hit by Covid-19

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Teams playing in the Malaysia League (M-League) will no longer be allowed to postpone their matches on account of their players and officials being confirmed Covid-19 positive, said the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said this is part of the new standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the smooth running of M-League 2022.

He said as at March 16, or a period of 12 competition days after the kick-off of the M-League, MFL had postponed 16 matches involving the Super League, Premier League and FA Cup because of Covid-19 infections among club officials and players.

“The postponement of several matches before this has clearly affected the scheduling for the Super League and Premier League, especially the rest period and travel for clubs, and planning of the national team.

“This problem was made worse when several ties were postponed just one day before the match, when the opposing team and match officials had already arrived in the state of the host team,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said apart from the time constraint faced in rescheduling postponed matches, there was also the problem of higher costs incurred by the affected parties in terms of organisation, logistics, broadcasting and security.

In this connection, several new protocols will be enforced, including giving clubs two options in the event their officials or players are tested positive for Covid-19.

“Clubs are now given temporary exemption to use officials from the Reserve Team, President’s Cup or Youth Cup to fill these vacancies. For (affected) players, clubs are allowed to register players from the Reserve Team, President’s Cup or Youth Cup into the main squad line-up to fill the vacancies,” he added.

However, if clubs did not follow this procedure and failed to hold matches without a reasonable excuse, MFL would refer the matter to the MFL Board of Directors for action, he said.

He said errant clubs could be penalised with the award of a 3-0 win and three points to the opposing team, and be liable to bear the logistics costs of their opponents, match and broadcast expenditure, as well as transport-related charges, accommodation, and food for match officials.

Stuart said postponements could only be considered if both teams agree to play within the Fifa Days period without players who might be called up for national duty.

“For clubs who failed to finish the remaining league matches or failed to play in the last league match, this matter would be referred to the MFL Board of Directors for a decision. This matter will also affect the amount of funds distributed to all clubs following a shortfall of matches compared to the number stated in the agreement with MFL, sponsors and broadcasters,” he said.

Stuart reminded clubs to continue exercising self-discipline and abide by the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19 among officials and players.

He also said in line with the start of the country’s transition to the endemic phase on Friday, fans are now allowed to bring food and drinks into the stadium, and there would be no limit on the number of spectators although they still have to practise physical distancing and wear a face mask.

“Spectators under 12 years old will be allowed to enter the stadium if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians,” he said. — Bernama