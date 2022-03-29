Marquez to miss Argentina race due to double vision

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez looks on ahead of the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on the outskirts of Qatar’s capital Doha, March 3, 2022. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 29 — Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss this weekend’s Argentina Grand Prix after suffering from double vision again following a heavy crash in Indonesia, his team Honda said today.

The Spaniard suffered a concussion after a spectacular crash in the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month, when his Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated, before he landed on his left arm and smacked his helmet on the ground.

Marquez also suffered from diplopia, or double vision, at the end of last season.

“The Honda Team rider will not take part in the next round of the MotoGP World Championship that takes place this weekend in Argentina as he continues his recovery,” Honda said in a statement.

The 29-year-old initially said the problem was “less severe” than the diplopia which forced him to miss the last two races of the 2021 season.

Honda added today that Marquez had already shown “very favourable improvements”.

Marquez, who finished fifth in the first race of 2022 in Qatar, has struggled with a series of injuries in recent seasons.

He missed almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign after breaking his right arm in the season-opening race.

Marquez also sat out the first two Grands Prix last year before struggling to recapture his best form when he returned.

However, he did win back-to-back races before the initial bout of diplopia. — AFP