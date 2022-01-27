National Under-23 squad begin centralised training minus Maloney

The National Under-23 squad undergo training at the PKNS Sports Complex in Petaling Jaya, January 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 27 — The National Under-23 squad began the first phase of their centralised training camp today without the presence of head coach Brad Maloney and eight players, including Wan Ahmad Kuzri Wan Ahmad Kamal who has yet to report for duty.

The centralised training camp is to prepare the team for the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia next month.

Assistant coach Khan Hung Meng said Maloney, who is undergoing Covid-19 quarantine, is expected to take charge of training on February 3 while the team is still negotiating with Wan Kuzri due to some personal problems faced by the player who is based in the United States.

Hung Meng said the other seven players, who could not report for duty as they are undergoing pre-season training with their clubs, are expected to join the Under-23 squad on February 6.

“For now, 23 players have checked in. Brad has given us instructions regarding training during his absence and he also consistently holds Zoom meetings with us,” he said when met at the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Sports Complex here today.

New Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) technical director Scott O’Donnell was also present to give some words of encouragement to the players before they began their training session.

Apart from Wan Kuzri, the other seven players who did not check in were Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar, Gerald Gadit, Abdul Hanafie Tokyo Abdul Hasim and Azhar Harraz Arman of Sabah FC and Zainal Abidin Jamil, A Shivan Pillay and V Ruventhiran of Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC.

Penang FC’s K Thivandaran, who is on the reserve list, was also called up to complete the 23-player roster who reported for duty on the first day of the training camp.

Meanwhile, Hung Meng said the national Under-23 squad would play three friendly matches - against Sabah FC at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu on February 3; Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC or the FAM-NSC Project Squad on February 8; and Kuala Lumpur City FC on February 10.

The national Under-23 squad, who have been drawn in Group B, are set to leave for Phnom Penh on February 12 before starting their campaign against Myanmar at the Prince Stadium on February 15.

Maloney’s boys will then face Laos on February 18 at the same venue before completing their group fixtures against Indonesia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on February 21.

The three group winners and best-placed runners-up will advance to the semi-finals on February 24, with the final set for February 26. — Bernama