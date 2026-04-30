KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysia has made a major breakthrough in badminton with the launch of the world’s first AI-powered instant review system (IRS) to receive Badminton World Federation (BWF) approval.

Developed by Malaysian sports-technology firm Revealtek Sdn Bhd, the system was deployed at the PETRONAS National Under-18 Badminton Championship in Selangor from April 22 to 27, bringing elite-level line-calling technology into grassroots competition.

It was previously used at the Affin 100Plus Junior Elite Tournament (Leg 2 — Group B) earlier this month.

Players can challenge line calls using AI-powered cameras, with match footage reviewed and decisions delivered within seconds on whether a shuttle lands in or out. The result is displayed on screens visible to players, officials and spectators.

Revealtek Sdn Bhd is a sports technology company providing digital officiating and broadcast solutions for badminton tournaments.

The system is deployed through the company’s Reveal Digital Badminton Suite, which integrates the Reveal Lens Instant Review System (IRS), a digital scoring platform for umpires, and a live streaming system with real-time score overlays for stadium displays and broadcast audiences.

Reveal Lens is one of only four systems globally approved by the BWF and is designed for rapid deployment across courts of varying sizes without fixed infrastructure. It can be set up in under an hour and operates fully wirelessly.

A look at Revealtek’s Reveal Lens Instant Review System. — Picture courtesy of Revealtek

Chief executive officer and co-founder Nizam Mohamed said the system was developed to address cost and infrastructure barriers that have traditionally limited instant review technology to elite tournaments.

He said comparable systems used at international events typically require fixed installations, specialist crews and operational costs that can exceed US$100,000 (RM396,750) per tournament, placing them out of reach for the vast majority of competitions worldwide.

“Until now, this level of officiating technology has largely been limited to international tournaments with significant resources. With Reveal Lens, a junior tournament in Selangor can have the same officiating standard as a world-tour event in Denmark and we welcome organisations ready to take that step with us,” he added.

The system also provides video replay data for use in performance analysis by players and coaches.

Nizam said it is designed to operate on any court with minimal setup, reducing technical requirements and making it accessible to national associations, state bodies and tournament organisers.

Beyond line calls, it helps maintain match flow through faster decisions, reduces disputes through visual evidence, and supports post-match review for training purposes.

Revealtek CEO Nizam Mohamed received a token of appreciation for deploying the world’s first AI-powered instant review system at the Petronas National Under-18 Championships 2026. — Picture courtesy of Revealtek

“We have received positive feedback from players, coaches and officials, who noted clearer line calls and an improved match experience even at junior-level competition,” he added.

Revealtek aims to make its officiating technology accessible across all levels of badminton, including international tournaments, state associations, private clubs, social events and recreational matches, supported by flexible pricing for wider adoption of professional systems.

This positions Malaysia as a global supplier of badminton technology.