GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — The Penang state government is working well with its coalition partners, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said it is still status quo in Penang at the moment.

“But we must always take cognisance of the changing environment but it is still too early although it is still not too early to start preparing and thinking,” he said after launching the Penang Autoshow 2026.

He said the state legislative assembly will still be held as scheduled on May 8.

Chow was commenting on the political crisis in Negeri Sembilan following the withdrawal of support from 14 Umno assemblymen.

He said in today’s political scenario in Malaysia, every party needs to look at their coalition partners.

“And coalition partners here are not so rigid that it must be the same nationwide and every state,” he said.

He said every state may have its own alignment.

“So it is getting the reliable coalition partners to contest as a team in the respective state,” he said.

He believed that each state will try their level best to choose a coalition of like-minded political parties with the same political agenda, development plan and trajectory to the state and country in the coming election.

“As to what will be the eventuality, it all depends on state and national election, whether they are held together and all that,” he said.

In Penang, one of the Umno assemblymen, Datuk Rashidi Zinol, is a state exco in charge of the rural development, agrotechnology and food security and entrepreneurship.