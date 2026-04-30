JOHOR BARU, April 30 — The Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, today congratulated Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) in Johor Bahru for being recognised as one of the World’s Best Hospitals 2026.

He expressed confidence that the achievement was the result of joint efforts by the state and federal governments in improving healthcare services, facilities and overall efficiency, with Johor’s health system now on the right track.

“At the same time, various initiatives such as improving facilities, implementing digital systems and innovative approaches to reduce congestion in hospital services have also succeeded in improving the experience and comfort of patients,” he said when officiating the Johor state legislative assembly’s new session at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here.

The recognition of HSA was awarded by Newsweek and Statista.

In a related development, Tunku Ismail also called for staffing and equipment issues at Pasir Gudang Hospital to be resolved immediately without delay.

He said this was necessary as the health sector is a critical area that cannot be delayed.

“I want the full operation of the Pasir Gudang Hospital to be expedited,” he said.

On June 29, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad reportedly said that the Pasir Gudang Hospital, which was officially handed over to the Health Ministry, will operate in phases starting August 1, 2025.

However, the opening of the new hospital was postponed to this year due to several technical issues including a shortage of health workers, especially doctors and nurses.

The Pasir Gudang Hospital began operating in phases starting late last year with several initial facilities and services to meet patients’ healthcare needs.