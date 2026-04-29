ALOR SETAR, April 29 — The suspect who allegedly assaulted his wife, resulting in a miscarriage, is believed to have targeted civil servants as spouses to support his livelihood.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said investigations found that the 43-year-old suspect has been married nine times, with all his current and former wives working as civil servants.

"The suspect is believed to currently have three wives and has been married nine times. He would seek partners with stable jobs, as he himself does not have steady employment.

"The suspect is hot-tempered, as he has four prior criminal records under Sections 325, 323, 318 and 506 of the Penal Code,” he said in a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

He said police arrested the suspect at a homestay in the city yesterday following reports lodged by the victim’s brother on April 23 and by the victim herself on April 26.

"Police received a report on a domestic violence incident that resulted in serious injuries involving a 39-year-old woman who was assaulted by her husband at Ambangan Heights in Sungai Petani.

"Initially, the case was investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code but was later reclassified under Section 326 after it was found that the victim had been beaten with several objects, including an iron rod and a plastic clothes hanger, causing bruises all over her body, fractures to the left and right ribs and spine, as well as a miscarriage,” he said.

The suspect, who has 11 children, has been remanded for seven days until May 5 for further investigation.

Earlier, the case went viral on social media after a woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband, resulting in a miscarriage, bodily injuries and facial bruising.

The suspect was also alleged to have taken the victim’s jewellery and savings amounting to nearly RM50,000.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is the same man involved in a wife assault case in 2021, in which a woman, Jahidah Nordin, was beaten into a coma in Larkin, Johor. — Bernama